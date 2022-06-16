Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.89

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.08, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.73.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.