Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.31

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.31 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.56). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £27.08 million and a PE ratio of 37.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72.

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($14,868.31).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

