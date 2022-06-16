InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.15. 367,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

