InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in May

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPVF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

