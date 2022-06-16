Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 224.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,418 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $196.13 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.