Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 12,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 217,788 shares.The stock last traded at $67.35 and had previously closed at $68.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPA. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

