Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,566. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 686.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

