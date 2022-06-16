Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,566. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (PIZ)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.