Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.18

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.18 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.