Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $20.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $28.89.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,559,197 shares of company stock valued at $143,083,859. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

