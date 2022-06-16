Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 37.0% in May

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 963,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 21,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 4,768,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,221,787. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

