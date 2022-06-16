Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 32.6% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ PSCI traded down $4.77 on Thursday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

