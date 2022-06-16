Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 32.6% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ PSCI traded down $4.77 on Thursday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
