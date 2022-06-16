Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ISTR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Investar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

