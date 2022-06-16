Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 16th (ANP, ASC, BOO, BP, BWNG, CCH, GBG, GSK, KAPE, MITO)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 16th:

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,440 ($29.62) price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on the stock.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.74) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) target price on the stock.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($26.46) price target on the stock.

