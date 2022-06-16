Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 16th (ANP, ASC, BOO, BP, BWNG, CCH, GBG, GSK, KAPE, MITO)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 16th:

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,440 ($29.62) price target on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on the stock.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.74) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) target price on the stock.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($26.46) price target on the stock.

