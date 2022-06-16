Invst LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.32. The stock had a trading volume of 123,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $141.29 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $213.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

