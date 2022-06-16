Invst LLC Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Invst LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

