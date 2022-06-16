Invst LLC Invests $477,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

