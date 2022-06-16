Invst LLC Invests $488,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,876,000 after purchasing an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5,280.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 422,224 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,393,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. 20,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,053. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

