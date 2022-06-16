Invst LLC Purchases 21,310 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Invst LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 70,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 191,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 302,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

