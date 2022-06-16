IOI Token (IOI) Price Tops $0.34

IOI Token (IOI) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. IOI Token has a market cap of $3.06 million and $114,314.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,330.05 or 1.00083636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00113056 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

