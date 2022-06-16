iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Shares Down 2%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 3,307,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 35,672,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the first quarter worth $82,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,230 shares during the last quarter.

