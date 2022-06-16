IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Cap of $21.11 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $721,545.00 worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 199% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,053.56 or 0.47924523 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00428559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00080999 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012266 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,083,319,680 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,828,026 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

