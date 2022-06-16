IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

