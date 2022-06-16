iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,683 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $139,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 541,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 155,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,295. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

