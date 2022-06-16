iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.79

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 220482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOK. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 85,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,633,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.