iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,576,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,535,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

