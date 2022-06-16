iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $80.96. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,595. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.