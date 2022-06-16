iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Wealthsource Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,397 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44.

