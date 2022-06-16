iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Boosted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 7.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $91,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,618,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $82.17 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.