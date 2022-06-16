iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Shares Up 1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.57. 1,278,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,683,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.