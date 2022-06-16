iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,599 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 630,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

