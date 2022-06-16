iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33. 257,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 82,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.