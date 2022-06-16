iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,575 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,883,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.