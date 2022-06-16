iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Wit LLC

Wit LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,264,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836,536 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.7% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wit LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $208,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

