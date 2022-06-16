iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Shares Down 1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.68. 6,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

