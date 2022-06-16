iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $9.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.72. The company had a trading volume of 180,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,087. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $211.68 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

