iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.