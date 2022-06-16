iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $199.05

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $199.05 and last traded at $200.63, with a volume of 18847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

