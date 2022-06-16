iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

