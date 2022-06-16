iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 113,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,737,114 shares.The stock last traded at $228.48 and had previously closed at $228.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

