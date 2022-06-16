iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

