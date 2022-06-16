iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.53 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

