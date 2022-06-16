iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243,452 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.35. 265,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

