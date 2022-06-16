Isiklar Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $234,133.00 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $234,133.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,006.83 or 1.00014737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00112172 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

