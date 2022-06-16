Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in May

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,143,900 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the May 15th total of 751,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.

ISUZF remained flat at $$11.68 during trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

