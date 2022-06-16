ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITTOY remained flat at $$11.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

