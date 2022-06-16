ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ITV from GBX 64 ($0.78) to GBX 66 ($0.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114 ($1.38).

LON ITV opened at GBX 70.02 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.47. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 66.38 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.90 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,058.83). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($144,945.62).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

