Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.02. 3,269,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,304. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

