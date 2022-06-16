Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
