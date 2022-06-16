Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

