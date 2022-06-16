Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Up 60.8% in May

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ JUGG opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUGG. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

