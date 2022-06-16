JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,894,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 2,071,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,631.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $$6.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

JD Health International Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

